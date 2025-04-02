Person of interest identified after 2 female victims grabbed in Fishtown, sources say

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified a person of interest after at least two females were grabbed by a man in Fishtown.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified a person of interest after at least two females were grabbed by a man in Fishtown.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified a person of interest after at least two females were grabbed by a man in Fishtown.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified a person of interest after at least two females were grabbed by a man in Fishtown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police sources say they have identified a person of interest, but are stopping short of naming a suspect, after at least two females were grabbed by a man in Fishtown.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, March 25 when a woman was groped while putting a child in a car near Palmer Cemetery.

The second incident occurred in the 1500 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning. In that incident, a doorbell camera captured screams, and then a man walking away from the screams, then back towards the screaming person.

Police and a witness confirmed a 13-year-old girl was the one heard in the video. A witness, Tori King, said she and also two male students ran to help.

"I heard her scream - and I used to teach I thought they were playing - then I was like, 'No, that's not a little girl playing. She's in distress," said King.

King said she walked the 13-year-old to school as she described what happened.

"She said the guy came up behind her and grabbed her almost in a chokehold. She was so cute, she said 'I take self-defense so I was able to get away.'"

Woman, young child report being touched by man in Fishtown

Fishtown neighbors have posted pictures and video of the man they believe is responsible and have identified him. Police have not said if that man is the person of interest.

Neighbors believe more incidents can be linked to the same person.

Anyone who may have helpful information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS or submit a tip to police anonymously.