Haddonfield officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing child is safe and sound Wednesday afternoon thanks to a Haddonfield, New Jersey police officer and his K9.

On Monday night a child went missing, and after two hours of searching Corporal Sorg and K9 Blue were called in.

After sniffing the child's pillow, Blue was able to locate the child in 15 minutes.

The child was found two blocks away sleeping under a tree.

The search was a joint effort by the Audubon and Haddonfield Police Departments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countysocietymissing boymissing childrencommunitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for 2 missing teens in Schuylkill River
Officer facing charges after unjustified use of force: Officials
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
FedEx worker fired after protest video shows imitation of George Floyd's death
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
School sports, more outdoor activities can resume in yellow phase
Show More
West Philly's "Grandma" recognized by National Guard for generosity during riots
Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change
AccuWeather: Hottest Day So Far This Year, Tropical Downpours Thursday
Delco nurse caring for feral cats in spare time
Some outdoor events resume in NJ as officials raise limits on outdoor gatherings
More TOP STORIES News