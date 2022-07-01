missing person

Police search for mom, 6-year-old daughter last seen in Philadelphia

The mother and daughter left their home on the 1900 block of Auth Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday and haven't been seen since.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her daughter.

According to police, Tiffany Ware is 35 years old and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Phillies T-shirt and black leggings.

Kiara Vargas is 6 years old and weighs about 40 pounds. She is approximately 3'8" tall, with dirty blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Authorities think they are at special risk of harm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
