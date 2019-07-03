Missing grandson of Camden City Council president found dead; suspect arrested

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The missing grandson of a Camden City Council president has been found dead, Action News has learned.Police say 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins, was reported missing on Monday and last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road.On Tuesday, police arrested Brandon Beverly, 32, on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault of Jenkins."Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim," Chief Scott Thomson said.Family members say he was delivering food before he went missing."Somebody ordered food that he had cooked. Somebody placed an order and asked for delivery. And when he got there, it was like a false address," said Curtis' aunt, Lynette Jenkins.Authorities canvassed the area searching for leads for the last 48 hours, while family and friends clung to hope at a vigil late Tuesday night."With each passing hour when you don't hear anything, it just doesn't seem real that it's happening to this family," said Curtis' grandfather, Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.Late Tuesday night, Camden County police confirmed to Action News that Jenkins was found dead.Further details surrounding his death have not been released.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (856) 757-7042.