Missing Bucks County 13-year-old boy takes parents' minivan, switches license plate: Police

Kadin Kent Willauer

MILFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who they say took his parents' minivan in Bucks County and then changed the license plate.

Police said Kadin Kent Willauer was observed leaving his his home in Milford Township around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and driving away in the Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Approximately 25 minutes later, he was seen on surveillance video filling up the vehicle at a gas station in Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh County, police said.

Authorities said, at the gas station, Willauer changed the license plate of the minivan to ZGW 4969.

Willauer is described as a white male, 5'9, 130 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, unknown color jacket and a black baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 white in color Chrysler Town & County minivan, with Pennsylvania registration of JZV 0413 (before it was switched).



Anyone who has seen the teen or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police - Dublin at 215-249-9191.
