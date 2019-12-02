Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks County

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mother of two children who were found hanged in their Albany Township, Pennsylvania home has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Lisa Snyder was arrested at her home on Monday morning for the deaths of 8-year-old Connor Snyder and his 4-year-old sister Brinley.



The children were found hanging after Lisa Snyder called 911 on the afternoon of September 23.

At a news conference on Monday, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the children were found hanging by a cable dog lead, which Snyder allegedly picked up from a nearby Walmart on the day of the hangings.

Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged. Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 on Oct. 8, 2019.



Also in the basement they also found bar-type dining room chairs knocked down, Adams said.

Both of the children were in cardiac arrest but were able to be resuscitated, Adams said. However, the children died at the hospital a few days later.

Snyder allegedly told police Connor was bullied and committed suicide, and his sister was hanged because Connor did not want to go alone.

Lisa Snyder was arrested for the deaths of her two children in Albany Township, Pennsylvania on December 2, 2019.



However, Adams said there was no evidence Connor had ever been bullied.

In addition, Adams said Connor had a disability that would have prevented him from operating the cable dog lead.



According to Adams, Snyder allegedly told a witness at the home that "she was depressed" and "didn't care anymore about her kids."

Adams said investigators were able to obtain Snyder's Google searches, and found entries such as "carbon monoxide how long to die," "hanging yourself," almost got away with it best episodes" and a visit to a website about suicide by hanging.

"This is a horrific, tragic incident that has received a lot of attention in our community, and we are very saddened by this incident that took place in Albany Township," said District Attorney John Adams.

As for a motive, Adams said Snyder expressed to a friend that she had "had enough," but added, "I don't know there is any explanation for her behavior at all. I don't think I can stand up here, nor anyone, and explain the horrific loss of two innocent children's lives."

"I think it goes without explanation," said Adams.

The two young victims lived at the home with an older sibling and their mother.
