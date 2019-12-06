Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin, fentanyl overdose death

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- A mother and grandmother were charged in the death of a baby who appeared to overdose on a cocktail of heroin, fentanyl and morphine.

Police said 9-month-old Niyear was with his mother, grandmother, and aunt in July as they drove to Baltimore to allegedly buy four heroin capsules.

By the time they reached home, one of the capsules was missing.

They noticed the child was wheezing when they put him to bed, and the next day, he was found unconscious and unresponsive, WJZ reported.

They called 911, but the baby died in the hospital. An autopsy later revealed he had opioids in his blood, liver and stomach.

Investigators said more than 100 empty capsules were found throughout the home, even in Niyear's diaper bag.

Police arrested the baby's 17-year-old mother, Alexus Taylor, and his 43-year-old grandmother, Laurie Taylor, last week and charged them with child abuse, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandfentanylbaby deathoverdoseheroinu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Bear vanishes after running through backyards in Wilmington
3 families forced out by flames in Hunting Park
Show More
Students to hold 'Climate Strike' protest in Philly
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
Kate Winslet spotted in Phoenixville filming new HBO series
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill on single-use plastics ban
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
More TOP STORIES News