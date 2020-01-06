Pennsylvania priest removed after allegedly taking pictures of high school wrestlers

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A priest from a Catholic church near Allentown, Pennsylvania has been removed from ministry after he was seen taking pictures of high school wrestlers from behind.

Monsignor Thomas Derzack, 70, from Saint Nicholas Parish in Walnutport has also been barred from "diocesan events" and from school property.

Officials say he was not dressed in his clerical attire when taking the photographs during a wrestling tournament at Bethlehem Catholic High School on December 27.

Bishop Alfred Schlert removed him as a precautionary measure while the Diocese investigates.

Monsignor Derzack's actions violate diocesan standards for acceptable behavior, he said.

Officials say an officer did approach Monsignor Derzack who agreed to delete the photographs and left the event.

Bethlehem police continue to investigate, and the Diocese is cooperating with their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northampton countypriest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News