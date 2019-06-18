Montgomery County man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man faces child rape charges in Philadelphia for reportedly preying on young members of the same family.

Seventy-one-year-old Duong Thach of Lansdale is accused of sexually assaulting four girls, between the ages of 9 and 16.

The alleged attacks happened between January and May of this year in South Philadelphia and Queen Village inside the suspect's car.

Police said Thach knew the girls through an acquaintance.

He was arrested last Tuesday by Philadelphia police.

Thach has been charged with Rape, Statutory Sexual Assault, Contact with Minor, Endangering Welfare, Indecent Assault, Indecent Exposure and Corruption of Minors.
