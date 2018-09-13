Police are warning parents about baked good and candy laced with marijuana found in Montgomery County.The Abington Township Police Department issued the warning after they pulled over a car and found 100 of the packaged candies.Police are concerned kids may eat the sweets, not knowing the side effects."We are warning parents because these candies and baked goods are packaged to simply look like a candy treats, and this is troubling since it has the potential to attract an unsuspecting child," Abington Police Chief Pat Molloy said.Parents are asked to carefully watch what their children are eating.------