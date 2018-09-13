Abington Township police warn of baked goods laced with marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Abington police warn of baked goods, candy with marijuana. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 13, 2018.

Police are warning parents about baked good and candy laced with marijuana found in Montgomery County.

The Abington Township Police Department issued the warning after they pulled over a car and found 100 of the packaged candies.

Police are concerned kids may eat the sweets, not knowing the side effects.

"We are warning parents because these candies and baked goods are packaged to simply look like a candy treats, and this is troubling since it has the potential to attract an unsuspecting child," Abington Police Chief Pat Molloy said.

Parents are asked to carefully watch what their children are eating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmarijuanacandybakingdrugsAbington Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Downgraded to Category 2 storm
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Power outage near City Hall in Center City
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Abington
N.J. casino offering free hotel rooms to those fleeing Hurricane Florence
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
Show More
Man shot in head while riding bike in West Philadelphia
Number of U.S. cancer survivor at all-time high
Bradley Cooper in Center City promoting new film
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
More News