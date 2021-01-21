Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Montgomery County Democratic Committee office

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and the FBI are investigating after shots were fired into the the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office on Airy Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania.A committee member made the discovery after walking by the front window Wednesday afternoon.Officials say a little over a week ago they received a threatening email from a Donald Trump supporter and they notified authorities.No one was injured and no one was in the office at the time, officials said.