Gov. Tom Wolf to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County

Bridgeport was one of many locations in Montgomery County that was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.
People who were affected by Ida will soon have a new one-stop resource center available to get help.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Wednesday and Thursday at 2 W. Lafayette Street in Norristown. Residents can meet with representatives from disaster relief groups, as well as municipal, county, and state emergency management officials, and human services agencies.
Multiple parts of Montgomery County were hit hard by Ida, with both severe flooding and tornado damage.
People Action News spoke with cleaning up say they are grateful to be alive.
"Normally, we would ignore those in the past because we never thought anything would come in this area, but now we have to take these very seriously," said Mark Blank, from Upper Dublin Township.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More severe weather is expected to hit Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.
Wolf's tour is set to begin in the Borough of Bridgeport at 2:30 p.m.