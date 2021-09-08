storm damage

Gov. Tom Wolf to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County

Multiple parts of Montgomery County were hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with both severe flooding and tornado damage.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Tom Wolf to tour storm damage in Montgomery County

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Bridgeport was one of many locations in Montgomery County that was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.

People who were affected by Ida will soon have a new one-stop resource center available to get help.

RELATED: FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montgomery County, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

"Walking through the bedrooms it was squish, squish, squish as you walked through because the water had soaked through the carpeting," said William Koenig, who lives in Upper Dublin.



The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Wednesday and Thursday at 2 W. Lafayette Street in Norristown. Residents can meet with representatives from disaster relief groups, as well as municipal, county, and state emergency management officials, and human services agencies.

Multiple parts of Montgomery County were hit hard by Ida, with both severe flooding and tornado damage.

People Action News spoke with cleaning up say they are grateful to be alive.

"Normally, we would ignore those in the past because we never thought anything would come in this area, but now we have to take these very seriously," said Mark Blank, from Upper Dublin Township.

SEE ALSO: EF-2 tornado downs power lines, trees in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado from the Fort Washington area of Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, Pa.



The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More severe weather is expected to hit Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.

Wolf's tour is set to begin in the Borough of Bridgeport at 2:30 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermontgomery countybridgeport boroughhurricane idapennsylvania newsgov. tom wolftornadostorm damagesevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Flood victims desperate for help after Ida hits Del.
FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montco
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Cleanup continues after EF-3 tornado strikes Gloucester Co.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking severe storms, flood potential, tornado threat
20-year-old battling cancer marries high school sweetheart
SEPTA wants to rebrand to be 'The Metro'
Archdiocese of Philadelphia students return to the classroom
Acapulco earthquake kills at least 1 in Mexico
Flood victims desperate for help after Ida hits Del.
Nearly 252,000 child COVID-19 cases reported last week: AAP
Show More
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin
School district apologizes after students' info accidentally released
Search continues for 2 missing after car swept away in storm
Schools across region are scrambling due to bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News