As Ida cleanup continues, Pennsylvania residents, businesses eying up another storm

Gov. Tom Wolf plans to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

AccuWeather headlines:

A line of storms will move through from west to east between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The key concerns with this system are twofold: The first is for flash flooding as much of the area is already saturated. With precipitable water values near 1.6," we could easily see 1-2" of rain in a short period of time.

The second is for severe weather, although the timing of the activity at night may help us out with that. There is decent shear (spinning winds in the atmosphere) though, meaning once again this summer, a tornado threat exists for Philadelphia, north and west.

Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast HERE.

Here is the timeline of when to expect a broken line of storms. A flash flood threat and isolated tornado threat exits for southeastern Pa. Stay weather aware and keep your cell phones nearby so you can get any potential warnings. pic.twitter.com/PUC2ttbXoz — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) September 8, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been one week since the remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Philadelphia region. For many businesses and homeowners, cleanup is still far from complete. Some are working off generators, while others are without consistent running water.As business owners along Main Street in Manayunk attempt to dry and clear out, they're eyeing the possibility of another drenching storm system approaching Wednesday night."We've got to prepare for it now, can't afford another one," said Jose Roman who works at Mike's Pizza."If there's anything you have out and about, you need to just bring it in," said Upper Providence police.Officers went door-to-door along Walnut Street in Mont Clare to warn people of the impending storm.Last week's storm isn't the first time the Frisco family's house has flooded thanks to the Schuylkill River."'1972 was Agnes," said Donna Dellaquila. Her parents' home was filled with for the fourth time in their 58 years living there.Because of the flooding, there hasn't been electricity for the last week along the block."We get through it. God gives you the strength and there's angels everywhere, there's always angels," said Dellaquila.Angels, like Traci Slaybaugh."I can't do manpower but I can help in another way, which I hope makes a little bit of a difference to somebody," said Slaybaugh as she dropped off food and supplies at a makeshift pantry.That pantry is stationed outside of the flooded Lock 29, the restaurant just opened in July."It's something I'll never forget seeing, even the odors. The water the mud, it's something I'll never forget, it's scary," said restaurant owner Buddy Martin.Businesses and homeowners working with what they've got. They're hoping for the best overnight.