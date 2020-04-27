Coronavirus

New Jersey tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A tech startup in New Jersey is helping to get personal protective equipment in the hands of health care professionals.

In a Moorestown, New Jersey warehouse, GlobalGeeks has boxes of PPE ready for those on the front lines.

"Our police officers, our firefighters. There are a lot of front line workers that really really need them," said Chief Operating Officer Kalid Loul.

Loul says when production for their day-to-day operations began to slow down because of COVID-19, the company switched gears to be able to assist the region during the pandemic.



"We got our facility registered by the FDA. You know we did all of our due diligence," Loul said.

He said the final straw came when a police officer stopped by their office one day and presented a worn-out mask.

"She had a really dirty, wrinkly mask," Loul recalled. "She said their assigning officers give one mask every two or three weeks."

Now, thanks to partnerships with city and state leaders, as well as local organizations like the Muslim America Leadership Alliance, the company has been able to donate to more than 65,000 masks to about 75 organizations between New York and Pennsylvania.

Loul says their goal is to donate more than a million masks.

"If our first responders who are going to protect our lives in the community don't have access to PPE, who's going to protect us?" he said.

