More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, liquid mercury found inside Philadelphia home

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Philadelphia where officers found a large cache of weaponry on August 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia after police find a large cache of weaponry inside a home on Wednesday night.Chopper 6 was over a home on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue.According to investigators, officers encountered a 72-year-old man whom relatives expressed concern that he may be depressed or suicidal. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Relatives said the man used to be a gun dealer.Police say family members gave them the authorization to enter the home, and upon entering, they found more than 50 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 10 hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury. The grenades are believed to be inert.Investigators are running seral numbers on the weapons to be sure none are stolen or have been used in any crimes.The homeowner was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.There is no word on any arrests at this time.