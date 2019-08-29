More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, liquid mercury found inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia after police find a large cache of weaponry inside a home on Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over a home on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Philadelphia where officers found a large cache of weaponry on August 28, 2019.



According to investigators, officers encountered a 72-year-old man whom relatives expressed concern that he may be depressed or suicidal. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Relatives said the man used to be a gun dealer.

Police say family members gave them the authorization to enter the home, and upon entering, they found more than 50 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 10 hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury. The grenades are believed to be inert.

Investigators are running seral numbers on the weapons to be sure none are stolen or have been used in any crimes.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police find over 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb inside home. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on August 28, 2019.



There is no word on any arrests at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsweaponspennsylvaniaphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 in custody after shots fired at police
Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Philly church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze
Witness: 1 arrested after nasty crash in Springfield Township
AccuWeather: Beautiful weather today and into the weekend
Realmuto powers Phillies to 12-3 rout of Pirates
Show More
People arriving in PHL from Puerto Rico taking no chances with Dorian
Source: Joe Johnson, 38, to work out for 76ers
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Athletes may be at a greater risk for opioid addiction
More TOP STORIES News