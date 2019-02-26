Mother, daughter arrested after 5 found dead inside Bucks County apartment

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says two people are in custody after five family members were found dead inside a Bucks County apartment.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Bucks County have taken two people into custody after five family members were found dead inside an apartment in Morrisville, Bucks County on Monday night.

The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. along the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

Police tell Action News that five bodies were recovered inside a bedroom of the residence. A mother and daughter, Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, who were initially transported to the hospital, have now been arrested in connection to the five murders.

The five family members killed have been identified as: Shana Decree's children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville, Shana Decree's sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen.

Authorities say they are searching for Jamilla's 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell, only to ensure his safety. He is not a suspect.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I just spoke with the family of the five of the deceased and we're all heartbroken," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

A neighbor and friend of the victims was hysterical upon arriving on scene. Police responded after someone had asked authorities to do a wellness check on the people in the ground floor apartment after they had not been seen in a week.

"It's creepy, it gets crazy. I've been living here like 20 years, I've never seen anything like this before," said Tracey Hall, who lives nearby.

Further details surrounding the deaths have not yet been released.

Related Topics:
crimedeath investigation
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
