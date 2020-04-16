Mother, daughter found dead inside Springfield Township, Delaware County home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Springfield Township, Delaware County are investigating the deaths of a woman and her daughter.

Their bodies were found at 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 100 block of School Lane.

Authorities say the girl was in fifth grade at Scenic Hills Elementary School.

No arrests have been made.

The Springfield School District released this statement on the deaths:

"The Springfield School District is heartbroken to learn of the recent passing of one of our fifth-grade Scenic students and her mother. As a caring community, our thoughts and support are with their extended family and friends during this tragic time.

Due to the unique situation of the Governor's Shelter in Place orders, the Springfield School District is working collaboratively with various agencies in an effort to provide support to our Scenic staff and students. More detailed information will be provided to our staff and students as it becomes available.

At this juncture, we are not permitted to share any other details due to the on-going investigation. But rest assured, the district will continue to be supportive of our community."
