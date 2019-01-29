NEW YORK CITY --A young mother from Connecticut carrying her baby fell to her death at a New York City subway station, police say.
Her 1-year-old daughter survived the fall.
Malaysia Goodson, 22, was found dead on the platform at the 7th Avenue B/D station in Manhattan Monday night.
Police say she was carrying her daughter down the station's stairs when she fell.
Detectives are trying to determine if Goodson had a medical issue that led to the fall.
The baby is now in the custody of her father and grandfather.
