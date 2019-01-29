Mother dies, baby survives after fall down NYC subway station stairs

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Manhattan on Monday evening.

NEW YORK CITY --
A young mother from Connecticut carrying her baby fell to her death at a New York City subway station, police say.

Her 1-year-old daughter survived the fall.

Malaysia Goodson, 22, was found dead on the platform at the 7th Avenue B/D station in Manhattan Monday night.

Police say she was carrying her daughter down the station's stairs when she fell.

Detectives are trying to determine if Goodson had a medical issue that led to the fall.

The baby is now in the custody of her father and grandfather.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal fallsubwaybabyu.s. & worldNew York
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Check early school dismissals
Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Enraged driver beats car with bat on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Show More
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Fishtown school remains closed after church collapse
First charges related to feds probe of Local 98 handed down
More News