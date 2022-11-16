NJ mom Heather Reynolds sentenced to life in prison in murder of 17-month-old son

Reynolds was convicted on charges of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

The medical examiner's ruled the cause of death to be asphyxia and the manner of death as homicide.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County, New Jersey woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars in the murder of her son in 2018.

A judge sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds on Tuesday to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

A jury delivered that guilty verdict in July following a nine-day trial.

Back on May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township police responded to a call of an unresponsive child on a lawn near a home in Sicklerville.

The 17-month-old child, Axel Reynolds, was pronounced dead a short time later.

"We are grateful to the jury for the time and attention that they gave to this case," Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Section Chief Peter Gallagher, who represents the state, said in a statement.