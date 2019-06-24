Motorcyclist, passenger hurt after fleeing traffic stop on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist and a passenger were injured after trying to escape from Philadelphia police following a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped the motorcycle driver on Roosevelt Boulevard near North Mascher Street for going through red lights.

The driver took off but ended up crashing into two cars waiting at a light.

The male driver and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

That motorcycle driver is expected to face charges.
