One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.

Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a deadly crash behind a Mount Laurel Walmart.

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a deadly crash behind a Mount Laurel Walmart.

The incident happened at about 11: 30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the store on Route 73.

One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.