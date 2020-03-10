Chester shooting leaves several people injured: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Tuesday.

It happened along the 200 block of Broomall Street.

Police were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say several people have been shot but the exact amount is not known at this time.

Police remain on location as the investigation unfolds.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
