Murder charges pending after dismembered body found in U-Haul in Philadelphia

Authorities tell Action News that Taray Herring, 47, will soon be charged with murder in the death of Peter Gerold. Herring was already behind bars on charges of abuse of corpse, criminal trespass, theft, and evidence-tampering in connection with the case.
Another suspect, Jeanette Pace, of Ventnor, New Jersey, will also soon be charged with murder in Gerold's death.
The circumstances surrounding Gerold's killing have not yet been released.
The investigation started on February 11 when officers found body parts inside a U-Haul truck.
Prior to the discovery, investigators said someone had called in a burglary in progress at a home and then reported seeing a U-Haul truck leave the scene.
Neighbors say Gerold lived at the home and he operated "Kneading You Therapy," a massage therapy practice out of his house. Neighbors said they noticed Gerold's cars missing earlier this week.
Neighbors said Gerold had several exotic pets like birds, fish and turtles.
He also grew honey and would deliver to his neighbors, said next door neighbor Tiffany McLean.
"He was always willing to help people no matter what; it's so sad," McLean said.
Neighbor Linda Xander said he was known to offer work around the house to people and may have been too trusting.
"We figured he was always helping them do something, you know...I guess this is his payback for doing something nice," said Xander.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is expected to release more details on the case in the coming days.