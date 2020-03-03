Murder suspect barricaded inside room at West Goshen Quality Inn: Sources

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania -- Police and emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to calls of a man barricaded inside a room at a Quality Inn in Chester County.

According to authorities, crews responded to the Quality Inn in the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township at about 1 p.m.

Sources told Action News a murder suspect was barricaded inside of a room. The person may be connected to a homicide in Lancaster County on Monday night.

There was no immediate word on injuries, or why the person was barricaded inside the room.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain, Gusty Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Victim identified in fatal Bucks County hit and run
BBB warns of coronavirus-related scams
Officers help deliver baby in Upper Darby
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Show More
Exclusive: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk speaks out
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
Man tried to solicit teen for sex on Snapchat: Police
Residents shocked to learn neighbor was police chase suspect
More TOP STORIES News