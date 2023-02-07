The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land offers a wonderful world of exploration

From a T-Rex to the dig pitch, science can be fun in so many ways. The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land a place for the entire family to learn and have fun.

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, TX opened its doors in October of 2009 but the history of the building dates back more than 80 years. It opened in 1939 as part of the Texas State Prison Farm System. It would house inmates for the next 30 years closing in 1969. After the prison was shuttered, the building would be used for storage for next few decades. In 2003 the building designated as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

As the Sugar Land area continued to grow, the developers, the city and the Houston Museum of National Science partnered together to preserve the building. Senior Director Kavita Self says the buildings past lives on, "we preserved the history of the building, you can see the holes in the bricks where the cells were located. You get a sense of what it was like prior to being rehabbed."

Today, the building is a great place to bring the children for a hands-on, fun look at science. From T-Rex and his friends to the "dig pit", Sugar Land's Natural Science Museum a great place that the entire family can explore and enjoy time and time again. For more information on the museum, please visit their website at hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land.