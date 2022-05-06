New Jersey native Mykal-Michelle Harris is a rising Disney star

disney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From ABC's 'Mixed-ish' to the silver screen and streaming series, it's safe to say Delran native Mykal-Michelle Harris has become a true Disney darling.

She recently visited Action News at the station.

The 10-year-old talked about her incredible success so far, and she's just getting started.

Mykal-Michelle may be young, but she is a force.

Her personality is infectious, her energy contagious, and her talent has sent her straight to super-stardom.

All of this, as she earns straight As in middle school.


"I want to be an actress," Mykal-Michelle said. "I want to be a director, a producer, an executive producer, and a creator."

In March, she made her major feature film debut in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.
Right now, Mykal-Michelle is also a Disney Channel series regular on Raven's Home, with her mentor Raven-Symone.

A natural-born fashionista, Mykal-Michelle is also in the process of starting her own fashion line for kids called MMH.

"I went to my mom, and I was like, 'Well, if we can't find what we like, let's just make it," she said. "So we're making a fashion line, and we want it to be accessible for all."

Her mom, Kimberly, is right there with her at every step.

"We know how big her dream is," Kimberly said. "She's already pitched to five studios at the age of 10. I am always helping her reach for the next. Being her person is a full-time job, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I love it."

