Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Video has surfaced of a naked man causing a stir on campus at the University of Delaware over the weekend.University police arrested Ryan Krepol on Sunday morning.They say the 30-year-old man from Hockessin is not a student or affiliated with the school.Officers say he appeared injured and disoriented while walking near Sharp Laboratory on The Green.They charged him with lewdness, burglary, disorderly conduct and drug possession.