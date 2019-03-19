Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Video has surfaced of a naked man causing a stir on campus at the University of Delaware over the weekend.
University police arrested Ryan Krepol on Sunday morning.
They say the 30-year-old man from Hockessin is not a student or affiliated with the school.
Officers say he appeared injured and disoriented while walking near Sharp Laboratory on The Green.
They charged him with lewdness, burglary, disorderly conduct and drug possession.
