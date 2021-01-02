Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A home in San Francisco belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized early Friday morning with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."

As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.

The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker's San Francisco home.

It's unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.

Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.

Months later, lawmakers pushed through additional $600 relief checks, which Americans are now receiving.

President Donald Trump last month made a push for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000, which Democrats then brought to a vote before it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The GOP leader claimed Congress had already provided Americans with enough aid during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
graffitivandalismstimulus fundssfpdnancy pelosicovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police investigate first homicides of 2021
Groups gather despite cancellation of Mummers Parade
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Family welcomes New Year's baby at Virtua Voorhees
New year means new laws for Tri-State area
Police investigate robbery of 4 lottery machines in West Oak Lane
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Sunglasses Santa hands out gifts to community in Kensington
New Year's Day polar plunge tradition fundraises for Chosen 300 Ministries
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Afternoon rain today, freezing rain in the Poconos
More TOP STORIES News