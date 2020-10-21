Face masks could soon be mandatory in Narberth Borough

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $15 fine could soon be in effect if you are seen without a mask in Narberth Borough's downtown business district, parks, and borough-owned properties."Adding a fine to the mask is undue," said Charles Hutton, from Narberth.There are several exceptions including health reasons, and for children under 2-years-old.Some residents said it's a bold move for a small borough, with about 4,300 residents.However, Narberth's mayor, Andrea Deutsch, said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."I'd rather go a little bit overboard, than under board, and get people sick," said Deutsch.Police would be in charge of enforcing the ordinance, should it go into effect for anyone in town, regardless of whether or not they're a resident of the borough."If they see someone without a mask the first line of defense is to say, 'Hey please put your mask on,' and if somebody doesn't have a mask they'll say, 'Hey maybe we have an extra one,' we're going to try to give the police extra masks to offer them a mask," said Deutsch.Charles Hutton, a resident of Narberth, said he wrote to every council member last night voicing his concerns about the fine."While I feel masks are necessary, I feel it's an undue burden on the residents and the police department to be enforcing it with fines like that," said Hutton.Others said the downtown district can get crowded, so this ordinance will help them feel safer to spend time and money there, like by dining out."Because the sidewalk is so narrow, I won't eat outside in Narberth, cause you're too close to people, so actually having a mask would make the difference for me," said David Feldman, from Merion.Narberth Borough Council will hold a Zoom meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m., where they are planning to vote on the ordinance. Comments from the public are welcome, and if Deutsch said as soon as she can sign the ordinance, it can go into effect as a temporary law. That could be as early as tonight.