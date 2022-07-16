stabbing

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at CA gas station; suspect killed: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing at OC gas station

A star NASCAR driver has been stabbed to death and the man suspected of killing him has been shot dead in a confrontation with police.

Police say 37-year-old Bobby East was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Southern California on Wednesday.

California police responded to a gas station around 5:50 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as Robert John East. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, officials said.

Police identified 27-year-old Trent William Millsap as the suspect. They tracked him to an apartment in Anaheim, California Friday, where he was killed in a standoff with police.

"During the service of the warrant, the West County SWAT Team encountered Milsap. He became confrontational with officers and a police K-9 was deployed. Subsequently, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Westminster Police Department said.

A police K-9 also sustained non-life threatening gunshot wound during the confrontation and was transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment and later released.

"At the time of the officer-involved shooting, Milsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation," police added.

The Westminster Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Orange County District Attorney's office, along with the Department of Justice, will also be investigating the shooting, officials said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the stabbing.

East was a three-time USAC national champion driver.

East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won SAC Silver Crown championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013. He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and soon dabbled in a short NASCAR career. He made 11 career starts in what is now NASCAR's Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

"Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman," tweeted former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiapolice shootingnascaru.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
$20,000 reward offered for info in deadly Philly stabbing
2 injured after stabbing inside Center City business: Police
New trial ordered in stabbing death after Eagles' 2018 win
80-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in grocery store parking lot
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Steamy With Scattered Storms This Weekend
Four men wounded, two critically, after shooting in Juniata
Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County
Vice President Harris discusses abortion rights in Philadelphia
Argument may have led to killing in Fairmount Park: police
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Show More
Police: UPS driver shot returning home from work
Family escapes house fire in Delaware County
Reduced fees for pet adoption at Wilmington animal shelter
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
Search for woman after child left in car for 2 days in Alaska
More TOP STORIES News