Crime Fighters: Who killed Nasheem Choice?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man's mission to get his girlfriend home safely was cut short when gunfire rang out in a West Philadelphia neighborhood.Nasheem Choice's family described him as a caring and giving person."He was very caring. He always liked to stick up for people that he loved or anybody around him that he cared about. He always tried to make sure he protected people. He always was protective," said his sister Serenity Smith.Protection was his goal on Thursday December 30."We just want people to know that Nasheem's specific purpose was to protect his girlfriend and cousin. He was literally going there to make sure she got home safe," said Smith.The 17-year-old was with his 14-year-old cousin in the area of the 5600 block of Arch Street.The pair were there to walk Choice's girlfriend home from the hair salon.At 5:40 p.m., officers were called for reports of a "person with a gun."When they arrived, they found that both Choice and his cousin had been shot.Choice died the next day.His cousin survived and told police what he encountered."He saw a car coming towards them, and then the car came back around, and that's when they see that something is wrong," said Smith.Police believe Choice was the intended target, but his family doesn't know why."'Why was he the intended target?' That we know of, he wasn't in any gang," said his mother, Ineka Handy. "He wasn't out here selling drugs. He went to school."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.