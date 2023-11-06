National Geographic's 'cool list' of 2024 features 30 places to check out

National Geographic Traveler has published a roster of 30 places and experiences comprising its 2024 'cool list.'
About half the list is in Europe, including areas as diverse as the ruins of Pompeii and the mountains of Albania, which the magazine dubs "Europe's rising star."
But whether you prefer exploring a major world city, traveling for a sporting event or getting away from it all in a remote paradise, there's a nice mix here for just about every kind of explorer.
City breaks
For great food, museums and nightlife, head to some of the cities featured on National Geographic's list.
Among those getting recognition are Xi'an, China, which is best known for the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Terracotta Warriors and Lima, Peru, which has become one of the world's most acclaimed food destinations.
Meanwhile, Tainan, Taiwan's original capital, will be marking its 400th anniversary in 2024, which provides a good excuse to check out its eel noodles, turkey rice, tofu pudding and other street food classics.
States of being
In several cases, National Geographic highlighted entire states. There were two in the US, Texas and New York - each of which is about the size of an entire country in Europe.
National Geographic advises not only visiting New York City - the Empire State is also home to some natural beauty at Lake Placid and Niagara Falls. Meanwhile, Texas has several great spots for admiring 2024's total solar eclipse.
In Victoria, the Australian state home to Melbourne, a new "Great Victorian Bathing Trail" was credited with highlighting the area's lesser-recognized thermal springs.
Meanwhile, National Geographic also lauded the northern Indian state of Sikkim, which is nestled in the Himalayas near the country's borders with Bhutan and Nepal. Its crown jewel is Kangchenjunga, the world's third-tallest mountain.
And Nova Scotia, Canada - which is a province, not a state - was recognized for its Acadian culture. This ethnic group is made up of descendants of Canada's original French settlers, and their cultural heritage is reflected in Nova Scotia's delicious seafood dishes.
Natural wonders
The National Geographic list is heavy on beautiful natural destinations.
Places getting the nod include the Atacama Desert in Chile (the world's driest place), the lush Caribbean island of Dominica and the Andrefana Dry Forests of Madagascar, which are famed for baobab trees.
Scotland has expanded its UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve in Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, hooking them up to a nationwide circuit linking all 13 of Scotland's UNESCO sites.
See the full list below.
The 'cool list' 2024
Albanian Alps, Albania
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Europe by train
Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland
Nordland, Norway
North Yorkshire, England
Pompeii, Italy
Saimaa, Finland
Tartu, Estonia
The Euros, Germany
Valletta, Malta
Whisky in Wales
Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland
Atacama Desert, Chile
Lima, Peru
New York State
Miami, Florida
Dominica
Nova Scotia, Canada
Texas
Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
Ibera Wetlands, Argentina
Akagera, Rwanda
Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar
Sierra Leone
Sikkim, India
Tainan, Taiwan
Xi'an, China
Victoria, Australia