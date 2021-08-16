FYI Philly

Cuba Libre celebrating national rum month with these drink deals

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Cuba Libre celebrating national rum month with these drink deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- August is National Rum Month and Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar can help you celebrate.

The Cuba Libre is a rum and coke with lime, and all month long, the restaurant is donating 50 percent of sales from each cocktail to benefit the Cuba SOS movement.

On August 16th, for National Rum day, you can get 50 percent off all rum drinks. That includes 16 varieties of mojitos and 80 to 90 kinds of rum.

"There are three things that belong to the Cuban culture: coffee, tobacco and rum, and they go together ... it's a trilogy of the Cuban culture," says Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot.



Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Facebook | Instagram
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-627-0666
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Dan Good Jerky in Delco is a small batch company making beef jerky
Profi's Creperie packs dessert and a show at Reading Terminal
Fishtown welcomes vegan gelato spot, Float Dreamery
Get a dose of art, history, free beer on the Mural Arts walking tour
TOP STORIES
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Major delays on NJ Turnpike NB due to police investigation
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
NJ's Carli Lloyd announces retirement
Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools
ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile Kobe Bryant
Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says
Show More
Suspects dined at West Chester bar prior to jewelry theft, server says
Masks in Montco: Where is required? Where is recommended?
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Scattered Downpours This Week
Family of hit-and-run victims has messages for suspect, good Samaritan
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
More TOP STORIES News