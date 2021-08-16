Cuba Libre celebrating national rum month with these drink deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- August is National Rum Month and Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar can help you celebrate.The Cuba Libre is a rum and coke with lime, and all month long, the restaurant is donating 50 percent of sales from each cocktail to benefit the Cuba SOS movement.On August 16th, for National Rum day, you can get 50 percent off all rum drinks. That includes 16 varieties of mojitos and 80 to 90 kinds of rum."There are three things that belong to the Cuban culture: coffee, tobacco and rum, and they go together ... it's a trilogy of the Cuban culture," says Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot.10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-627-0666