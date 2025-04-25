Eagles pick Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell in first round of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the No. 31 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell on Thursday night.

Philadelphia initially had the No. 32 overall pick but traded with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up one pick.

The Eagles are scheduled to make several more picks in the draft. You can find a full breakdown here.

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

All seven rounds are taking place at historic Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers. Watch ESPN and ABC for wall-to-wall draft coverage.

