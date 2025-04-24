South Jersey father and son charged in beating death of man with baseball bat, flashlight

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey father and his teenage son are facing homicide charges in the killing of a Millville man.

Eric Hannah, 55, and his 17-year-old son were taken into custody on Easter Sunday.

The pair is accused of beating the victim, 54-year-old Louis 'Gus' Serbeck, to death with a baseball bat and a metal hammer.

Investigators say this all stemmed from an alleged assault.

"He would do anything for anyone. He would take the shirt off his back and give it to you, just cause you needed it. You call him, he'll be there," said the victim's brother, Christopher Serbeck.

Christopher tells Action News his brother died trying to protect his daughter.

On Sunday, he went to the Hannah's home on Leamings Mill Road in Vineland, New Jersey, where his daughter reported an alleged assault the day before.

According to the criminal complaint, what was meant to be a conversation quickly turned physical.

Serbeck was struck in the head several times with a metal baseball bat and a metal flashlight.

His daughter was also hit in the head during the fight.

"He literally laid his life down for his daughter," said Serbeck.

Christopher says what makes matters even worse is the close relationship the families once shared.

"A lifelong friend of the family. He went to school with my oldest brother. Known him our whole life," said Serbeck. "No expectations of something like this happening at all."

Eric Hannah is currently in the Cumberland County Jail. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

His son is detained in a juvenile facility. It's still being decided whether he will be charged as an adult.

The 17-year-old is also charged with aggravated assault against Serbeck's daughter.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Christopher Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips.