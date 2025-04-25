Video shows woman brutally assaulted outside Hatfield Twp. apartment; suspect wanted

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Hatfield Township police say they're searching for a suspect who brutally attacked a woman on Thursday morning.

The assault appears to be targeted, but they're looking into all possibilities, according to investigators.

The victim's terrifying screams for help woke up one resident in the Hatfield Village Apartments in Hatfield Township.

"I opened my blinds, and I saw my neighbor getting up," said Christopher Stevens. "It looked like she had just been attacked."

Stevens immediately called 911 and showed officers his Ring video.

Police said the assault happened as the woman was leaving her apartment around 4:30 a.m.

"It looked like he waited for her for about 10 minutes, and then when she came out to go to work, he jumped on her," said Stevens.

The video shows the suspect kicking and punching the victim several times before running away.

"It was pretty traumatizing to see that happen to somebody," said Stevens. "I really hope she's okay."

"Disgusted," said another neighbor. "I couldn't believe someone would actually do that, and it's coming from behind...a shallow man."

Police are searching for the suspect who was wearing dark clothes, gloves and a ski mask.

"I just hope they really catch the person," said a resident.

Scully Company, which manages the property, said in a statement:

"Our thoughts and concern are with our resident and we are hopeful for a quick recovery. Out of respect for their privacy and due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

After this incident, residents hope management improves safety measures.

"Camera systems and a security patrol would probably be good," said Kevin Finn, who has lived there for the past six years.

"I think it is important to have security just for everyone's well-being, but Hatfield Village is a great place to live," said Stevens. "I think it was just a random incident, and I'm sorry that it happened."

Police warn residents to remain vigilant, but they said there is no reason to feel at risk due to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (215) 855-0903.