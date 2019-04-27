Nearly 2 dozen in custody following cockfighting ring bust in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen people are in custody in connection to a cockfighting ring in Port Richmond.

Philadelphia police raided a home on the 2100 block of East Ann Street overnight.

They had to chase down the suspects.

Officers said four people broke their ankles trying to escape over a 30-foot wall.

Police found 40 roosters and chickens in the building, some of them were dead.

The SPCA will care for the surviving birds.
