Nearly 2 dozen in custody following cockfighting ring bust in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen people are in custody in connection to a cockfighting ring in Port Richmond.Philadelphia police raided a home on the 2100 block of East Ann Street overnight.They had to chase down the suspects.Officers said four people broke their ankles trying to escape over a 30-foot wall.Police found 40 roosters and chickens in the building, some of them were dead.The SPCA will care for the surviving birds.