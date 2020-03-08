Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy

CASTLEVETRO, Italy -- A mistake in Italy briefly turned water into wine.

Nearly 300 gallons of Lambrusco came flowing out of faucets in the town of Castelvetro in northern Italy.

The problem came from a local winery.

The workers planned to bottle a new batch of wine, but their product somehow leaked into the pipes.

People in the community thought the mistake was somehow connected to the Coronavirus which has spread to the area.

The problem was fixed in three hours.
