76 Devcorp's chief DEI officer speaks to church members about proposed Sixers arena

The Black Clergy invited a member of the 76ers organization to speak about the proposed Center City arena before one of their congregations Sunday.

The arena, called 76 Place, would be on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Clergy invited a member of the 76ers organization to speak about the proposed Center City arena before one of their congregations Sunday.

David Gould, the team's Chief Diversity and Impact Officer, spoke to members of the Church of Christian Compassion in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

He says the proposed $1.3 billion arena on Market Street would have a positive impact on communities of color.

Gould says a new arena in the area would bring jobs and other opportunities.

SEE ALSO: PCDC announces formal opposition to proposed 76ers arena in Center City

The arena, called 76 Place, would be on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets, with developers demolishing a block of the Fashion District Mall.

Demolition for the proposed area would start in 2026, construction in 2028, and open in September 2031.

Last week, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC) announced its formal opposition to the proposed arena.

The group says the arena "imperils the future of Chinatown."

Their research found 93% of business owners and 94% of residents oppose the arena near the neighborhood.

76 Devcorp says they've been working with community stakeholders, and are disappointed the PCDC would reach this decision without seeing their official proposal.

Action News' Nydia Han recently sat down with people on both sides of the debate to understand the issues and what Chinatown means to the community. You can learn more here or watch in the video below.