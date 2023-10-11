Road rage incident may have led to double stabbing in Delaware; suspect sought

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A double stabbing in Delaware may have been the result of a road rage incident, according to police.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of West 7th Street in New Castle.

Police say officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Dimitri Taylor, was last seen fleeing the area in a white Hyundai Genesis.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle City police detectives at 302-322-9800.