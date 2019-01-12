New details emerge of California police officer's ambush murder

DAVIS, Calif. (WPVI) --Davis Police are releasing new details about the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona.
In a press conference Friday night, 24 hours after Corona was killed, police detailed the finding of the shooting suspect.
While Corona was responding to a multi-car collision, the suspect rode up on a bicycle, in the shadows, and opened fire.
"This clearly to us was an ambush," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.
He hit Corona once, and she fell to the ground, police said.
Then, the suspect continued shooting her, unloading an entire magazine.
When he was out of bullets, the suspect reloaded and began shooting in other directions, police said.
Firetrucks were struck by the gunfire. A firefighter was hit in the boot but not injured. A bystander wearing a backpack says the backpack was hit by a bullet.
No one was injured, except for Corona.
Police say after his shooting rampage, the gunman fled southbound on C Street toward 3rd Street. He then circled back up E Street, confronting residents.
He found a roommate of his and reportedly acted like nothing had happened. They went inside a residence and watched as officers swarmed the area, police said.
Officers soon found him using info they got from a backpack he dropped.
The suspect came outside the residence with a ballistic vest on and appeared to be unarmed.
Then he went inside, returned with a gun, then went back inside. This is when police heard a gunshot.
A robot with a camera was sent inside, and this is how officers discovered the suspect was dead.
His identity is not being released.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown. The department says Corona had never encountered the man before while on duty.
A candlelight vigil to honor Corona is planned for 6pm on Saturday in Davis.