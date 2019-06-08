New garden blossoms at women veterans' community in Philadelphia

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
Firefighters called to 30th Street Station for hazmat situation
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Search continues for mom of 5 who was "scared for her life"
Family clings to hope for baby cut from mother's womb
'I was wrong': Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
Show More
Car pushed onto front lawn after crash in Delran
AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Sunday
NJ police shoot man after pursuit ends in crash, foot chase
Caught on camera: Police, bystanders save man trapped in burning car
Water main break sends water running into North Philly basements
More TOP STORIES News