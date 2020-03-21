Fear, social responsibility leads many adjust lives amid coronavirus outbreak

"We're making the most of it, said Santos. "Waiting on the couch, waiting everything out."
Santos said he hasn't had contact with anyone since he and his wife were tested for COVID-19 at Christiana Care in Delaware last Friday.
The negative results took seven days to be returned but throughout that time Santos and Rocco remained at home, even though many of their symptoms had gone away.
Santos said he stayed away from his mom, whom he feared could be at high risk.
With nearly 900 cases of COVID-19, New Jersey is one of the hardest-hit states.
Folks say a mix of fear and a sense of social responsibility are changing the way they live their lives.
"I keep away from people. Not be ignorant. No handshaking," said Michael Gibson of Pine Hill, NJ.
Property manager Deseria Sanders said she is limiting interaction with her friends because she doesn't want to sicken residents in the development she manages.
"I'm trying to stay inside. Avoid social contact. I know my body will be ok and I can probably fight it off but the older people I work with in my development- I'm trying to be cautious for them."
At the end of week one of social distancing in New Jersey, Deseria Sanders, like many, wonders how long this nightmare will last.
"I can't believe we're living in a pandemic. It's like living in a movie. You see these movies and now we're living it," said Sanders.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warned that he will be issue new orders this weekend that will "tighten the screws" on social distancing.