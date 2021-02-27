coronavirus deaths

New Jersey mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son

By Toni Yates
PATERSON, N.J. -- On one of the hardest days of their lives, the family of Joanna Jimenez talked about their last joyous gathering - her baby shower.

Baby Ashton was born Feb. 13 - it was an emergency delivery because Jimenez was battling COVID. His mom lost her battle, never having the chance to hold, in her arms, the baby she carried with care for nearly nine months.

Jimenez leaves behind her three boys -- 15-year-old Jordan, 18-month-old Christian, baby Ashton. She also leaves behind her devastated husband, Chad Augustus.

"I'm just trying to stay strong...every day I want to let my emotions out, but I'm trying to stay strong for the kids and the family," said Augustus.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help her three boys begin their lives, without the mother that family and friends called "the glue of the gathering."

"I've had so many experiences and memories with her - she's always been by my side," said best friend Cynthia Sanchez.

"I'm so proud of her for the woman she became after she had kids - she dedicated her life to making sure her kids were good," said her brother, John Jimenez.

The love is still flowing in the family - they all decided to let Jimenez's heartbroken mother, Ashton's grandmother, take the lead in caring for him. They say it eases her sadness in losing her daughter.

"So now we just have to celebrate her life each and every day," said her sister, Jacqueline Diaz.

MORE | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthcoronavirus deathsmedicalcoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldgofundmecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
Philly extends COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
Shooting leaves 2 people injured at Lehigh County Walmart: Police
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Police investigate cell phone store robberies in Philly and suburbs
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
Philly leaders say they face an uphill battle in call for gun laws
West Chester's historic stainless steel diner pushes through pandemic
Show More
Mural honors Philadelphia's Freedom Fighters
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill tonight
Philly to open 3rd mass COVID vaccination clinic Saturday
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the Philadelphia connections
Surveillance released of armed robbery at Boost Mobile store
More TOP STORIES News