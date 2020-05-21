More New Jersey recreational business get the green light to reopen Friday

By
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The list continues to expand for New Jersey business that can reopen on Friday. It includes archery and gun ranges, driving ranges and horseback riding.

Governor Phil Murphy said he even has his eye on phase two of reopening.

"Each day brings signs we are closer to phase two of our economic restart," he said. "We are not there yet."

Phase two of the reopening plan would include: outdoor dining, limited indoor dining, some personal care businesses, museums and libraries.

But some businesses, like driving ranges, are ready to go.

"It's good to have golf back," says Ron Jaworski.

Jaworski's Valleybrook Country Club will be able to start foursomes on the links on Friday.

He has also made changes on the driving range.

"We practice social distancing to the extreme. We've eliminated one stall between each stall so you have about 20 feet between each person on the driving range," he said.

Community gardens can grow too. The governor will allow them to open up to the public on Friday.

In Camden, they offer more than just flowers.

"I'm telling the kids if they want to get books they can sit in the garden and sit 6 feet apart," says Jaqueline Santiago, the steward to three local gardens.

As some businesses are coming alive again, those that violate executive orders are facing consequences.

Following three days of summons issued by local police, the state health department ordered Atilis Gym in Bellmawr to shut down on Thursday.

"It's unconstitutional and targeting and we're going to stand up and fight," said owner Frank Trumbetti.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit

CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate amid pandemic

Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what experts say

Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother during COVID-19 fight

Some New Jersey churches to reopen in defiance of state order

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Philadelphia stars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Officials grow frustrated with Gov. Wolf shutdown order
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing cocktails-to-go in Pa.
School District of Philadelpia considering all scenarios for the fall
Show More
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Troubleshooters: Woes continue for those applying for unemployment
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Pa. sisters give birth to baby girls on same day
Woman goes home after spending 70 days recovering from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News