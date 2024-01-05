New Jersey sees historic drop in gun violence in 2023

In 2023, the Garden State had its lowest number of shootings in 15 years.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials are touting a big milestone in the battle against gun violence.

Governor Murphy says it's because of the collaboration between officials at every level, as well as community programs.

The number of shooting victims dropped 13% from 2022 to 2023, and the number of those killed by gun violence was down 8%.

