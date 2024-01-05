WATCH LIVE

New Jersey sees historic drop in gun violence in 2023

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 9:57AM
WPVI

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials are touting a big milestone in the battle against gun violence.

In 2023, the Garden State had its lowest number of shootings in 15 years.

Governor Murphy says it's because of the collaboration between officials at every level, as well as community programs.

The number of shooting victims dropped 13% from 2022 to 2023, and the number of those killed by gun violence was down 8%.

