Mother, child injured in 'suspicious' house fire in Trenton: Officials

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said a mother and child were injured in a "suspicious" fire at a home in Trenton, New Jersey.The fire started at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue.When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the home.Officials said 13 people lived at the home and were able to make it out safely on their own.One person was spotted punching out a window to rescue an elderly woman, officials said.A woman and child were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.The Red Cross is now assisting the residents.Officials have not yet said why they believe the fire to be suspicious.