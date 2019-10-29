New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Westampton, New Jersey man has been arrested on child luring charges.

The Camden County Prosecutor's office said Mark Seidman, 41, believed he was chatting online with a 14-year-old boy.

Instead, authorities say, Seidman was actually sending messages to an undercover Homeland Security Special Agent.

Seidman allegedly thought he arranged a meeting with the boy in Pennsauken. Police said when he arrived, he was taken into custody.

Seidman was charged with second degree luring, attempted criminal sexual contact, attempted sexual assault with a minor and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Seidman was taken to the Pennsauken Township Police Department where he was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Under Criminal Justice Reform rules, the court may order he be detained or released with conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westamptonarrestnew jersey newsluring
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple homes catch fire after plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Family searching for answers after man assaulted outside South Philly bar
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal shooting
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today
Show More
Pedestrian hit, killed in Delaware crash
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog ID'd
Police searching for missing Del. woman with dementia
700 still not rebuilt 7 years after Superstorm Sandy
Troubleshooters: Headstones company accused of taking money but failing to deliver
More TOP STORIES News