2 charged with murder in shooting deaths of Trenton brothers, ages 8 and 16

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people have been charged in the death of two brothers, ages 16 and 8, who were shot and killed inside of their home in Trenton late Tuesday night.

Dajuan Kelley "Bando," 26, of Ewing, and Destanie Ellis, 29, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other related charges, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

According to officials, Ellis was arrested Thursday night in Trenton. Kelley was arrested today in Hampton, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. when Kelley shot into the Perez residence in the 200 block of Mulberry Street, investigators said. The two brothers, 16-year-old Gustavo Perez and 8-year-old Johnny Perez, were struck and killed.

Officers located eight spent shell casings. Detectives also reviewed numerous surveillance videos from the area of the homicide.

Investigators said before the shooting, Ellis and Kelley were involved in a dispute with Gustavo Perez and his older brother.

After the dispute, authorities say Ellis, Kelley and other individuals followed the brothers to their home. Then, Kelley began shooting at the males who were in standing in front of the window, investigators said. The brothers were later found by police suffering gunshot wounds in the kitchen.

"Law enforcement is always working tirelessly to protect the public and solve crimes, but the work accomplished by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force over the last few weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary," Prosecutor Onofri said. "To be actively investigating multiple cases, tracking down witnesses and leads, reviewing hours and hours of surveillance footage, obtaining and executing search warrants, all the while responding to new crime scenes as they develop, and be able to make several arrests in multiple cases is an example of unrelenting fortitude and dedication to public safety. I could not be more proud and I can only hope that the community continues to recognize their effort, and remain vigilant and involved."

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org
