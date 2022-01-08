N.J. National Guard to deploy to Atlantic County long-term care facility due to Omicron surge

NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Starting on Monday, the New Jersey National Guard will deploy to a long-term care facility in Atlantic County.County officials say help is needed at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield as the Omicron variant surges.In a statement, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson says:Officials say the strike team may help assist residents with daily activities and team up with Meadowview staff to provide additional support.The National Guard will be available for seven days or longer if needed.Officials say Meadowview is just one of several long-term facilities across New Jersey receiving assistance from the National Guard.